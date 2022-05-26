‘FForest Fest’ headed to Morris in June

MORRIS – Be, do and make.

That’s the mantra for a jam-packed family festival filled with multiple vendors, live music, food, crafts and yoga under the trees. fForest Fest will be taking over Goold Park in Morris on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fforest, the Norwegian spelling for forest, means to make and do outdoors.

“fForest Fest is a fun family day underneath the trees. It’s such a beautiful park and we really wanted somebody to do something – we’ve been talking about it for the last few years. Sometimes you got to take the step and do it yourself,” said Stacey Olson, the owner of True North.

This will be the first year the festival will take place, the hope is to help boost tourism in Morris and utilize an often overlooked space with performers such as, The Tossers, The Homeless Gospel Choir, Run Forest Run, Andrew David Weber and Band and Liam Kyle Cahill.

“We decided to do something different with this market. Usually, when you go to a market, you go to shop and call it a day. We decided to add music to keep you there all day long,” Olson said.

Liam Kyle Cahill is best known as a “nomadic troubadour,” according to the Fforest Fest website. (Courtesy of Stacy Olson)

The Tossers is “Irish drinking music for punk rockers with a touch of folk.” The Homeless Gospel Choir is a “folk-punk band based out of Pittsburgh, that sings songs revolving around the topics of politics, inclusion, and mental health.” Run Forrest Run is “best known as the best 90s tribute cover band in the Chicago area.” Andrew David Weber and Band is a “multi instrumentalist with an amazing voice, best known for his work with Whiskey of the Damned,” and Liam Kyle Cahill is best known as a “nomadic troubadour,” according to the fForest Fest website.

The festival will feature vendors from True North, Illinois Vintage Fest and Scout Flea Market. Vendors will include plants, crafts, jewelry, antiques and makers.

Food trucks will be lined up together to form a food court with other food vendors set up throughout the market. There will be a picnic pavilion set up with seating for guests. Vendors will offer everything from BBQ to hotdogs.

Samantha Smiles will be teaching “yoga under the trees.” She will be offering yoga instruction for all levels starting at 10:30 to 11 a.m., with three more classes from 12:30 to 1 p.m., 2:30 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 5:30 p.m.

The sessions are $6 a person and can be bought through PayPal or in person on the day of the festival.

The festival will offer numerous activities for children of all ages including henna, Bangs for Charity, face painting, crafts and macrame.

“The festival will offer many family friendly events. We have a clown making balloon animals, we have a build your own Play-Doh station and a kids scavenger hunt,” Olson said.

Tickets will be $5 a person regardless of age. To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.com for VIP entrance or purchase at the gate.

The wristband will enable attendees to re-enter the festivals as they wish. Allowing them to explore the city of Morris.

“Morris is excited about the inaugural fForest Fest. There is something for everybody. That is what makes this event so exciting. There will be activities for children, food vendors, great music and even an area for yoga,” Public Information Officer Stan Knudson said.

“I am also excited for the folks that do not reside in our city that will be visiting the festival. I hope they discover all that Morris has to offer and come back and see us again soon,” he said.