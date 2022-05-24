Gebhard Woods Dulcimer and Traditional Music Fest set for June 11 & 12

The 32nd annual Gebhard Woods Dulcimer and Traditional Music Festival will take place at Goold Park in Morris on June 11 and 12 for the first time in person since 2019.

Hosted by Hammers and Noters Dulcimer Society of Illinois, the festival will feature hourly performances from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on both days. Goold Park is located across the street from Morris High School.

Performances will be featured from national acts Butch Ross, Colin Beasley, Tina Bergmann and Bryan Thomas, Kara Barnard, House of Waters, February Sky, Mike Anderson and Diane Ippel and from local talent like the Joel Styzens Trio, Bill Robinson and Friends, Dona Benkert and Katie Moritz.

Performances will feature both hammered dulcimer and mountain dulcimer in a wide variety of musical styles, including contemporary, old-time, bluegrass, jazz, blues and more.

Fore more information call 815-513-0450 or visit www.gebharddulcimer.org.