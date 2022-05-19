YMCA selects architect to design full facility in Grundy County

The YMCA announced that it has selected DesignGroup as the architect for its new full-facility YMCA in Grundy County. Construction of the new Y, which will be built in partnership with Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers on land adjacent to Morris Grade School, could begin as early as next spring.

The YMCA’s Board of Directors, acting on recommendations from the Morris Capital Campaign Building Task Force and the Greater Joliet Area YMCA’s Facility Committee, unanimously approved the hiring of DesignGroup as the project’s architect and engineering firm at its April meeting. This announcement follows a months-long process that included requests for proposals from local and regional firms, extensive interviews and ultimately the final selection of the Ohio and Pennsylvania-based firm.

For more than a decade, the Morris Community YMCA has been serving residents in Grundy County by offering programs in areas of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. To further grow its impact in the community, the Y announced plans in 2018 for the development of a new 50,000-square-foot YMCA and healthcare center in partnership with Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers. While the YMCA plans to open this new facility within the next several years, the size, scope and timing will ultimately be determined by the generosity of the community in support of this project.