The Gardens at Park Pointe given Business Leadership Award

The Gardens at Park Pointe has been recognized by the Grundy-Livingston-Kankakee Workforce Board with the 2021 Business Leadership Award. This award recognizes a private sector company that has demonstrated leadership in areas of workforce services and economic development and collaborated with Workforce Services during the 2021 fiscal year.

In partnership with JJC Grundy Workforce Services, The Gardens at Park Pointe has proven to be a top internship site for many Grundy County youth.

The Gardens at Park Pointe has exemplified Business Leadership in numerous ways, according to a press release from the Workforce Board. As an extension of Park Pointe, The Gardens fills a need that was missing in Morris and Grundy County. Since the residents of The Gardens may not be able to get to the community, they bring the community to the residents. Whether this is through their Grand Friends program with Morris Elementary, Furry Friends, 4H kids’ activities or a special Veterans Day celebration, The Gardens makes sure the residents’ days are filled with fun.