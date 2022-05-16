St. Juvin Post 1336 VFW awards scholarships

COAL CITY – Awards Night, May 11 , at Coal City High School presented scholarships totaling $99,374 to 44 students. Among the recipients were this year’s St. Juvin Post 1336 finalists Lynzie Norris who plans on becoming a neo-natal nurse and Emma Charles who intends to pursue a career as a children’s occupational therapist.

Coal City High School students that intend to enter the medical professions or be first responders apply with letters of recommendation, a summary of their extracurricular activities and an essay which are independently scored in a blind review by the Post scholarship committee.. The finalists receive their $1,000 grants after presenting their first semester transcript meeting the required GPA.

Honorably separated veterans that have graduated from Coal City High School may also apply for these grants and can receive training or post-secondary schooling in any career where the course of study is approved by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Normally St. Juvin presents one scholarship each year but thanks to the generosity of the community, and the help of our raffle partners Babe’s Tap, Don’s Beer Store and Mustachios the Post raised enough money to fund two awards this year. In the past, anonymous donors have financed scholarships to be awarded to graduating seniors to be administrated by St. Juvin Post. Anyone wishing to sponsor a scholarship in any amount whether anonymously or otherwise can contact Post Commander James (Hoppy) Phillips.