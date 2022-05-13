Morris Hospital welcomes Family Nurse Practitioner to Ridge Road Campus

GRUNDY – Family Nurse Practitioner Sarah Pettry-Soto is now seeing patients at the Morris Hospital Ridge Road Campus in Channahon.

As a family nurse practitioner, Pettry-Soto is qualified to serve as the primary health care provider for patients of all ages. She holds a Family Nurse Practitioner certificate, allowing her to order and interpret diagnostic tests, diagnose disease, provide appropriate treatments and prescribe medications.

“I thoroughly enjoy working with all ages,” says Pettry-Soto. “It is professionally gratifying having the ability to treat the whole patient to ensure they can live their lives to the fullest.”

As a primary care provider, Pettry-Soto says she is committed to listening and building trust with her patients to foster an open, honest relationship.

“I became a primary provider to have a larger influence on patients,” Pettry-Soto says. “Trust, honesty and respect are pillars of mine that are held to the highest degree with each patient encounter.”

A resident of Morris since the age of 4, Pettry-Soto received her master’s degree and bachelor’s degree in nursing from Lewis University in Romeoville and worked as a registered nurse at Morris Hospital from 2016-2021. She proudly points out her parents are both retired registered nurses who together have a combined 70 years of experience, including the Morris Hospital Cath Lab where her dad worked for 14 years.

“My close ties to Morris Hospital made it an easy decision to continue my career as a Family Nurse Practitioner at this wonderful organization,” says Pettry-Soto, who is the mother of a young daughter.

The Morris Hospital Ridge Road Campus is located at 27240 W. Saxony Dr., just north of the intersection of Ridge Road and Route 6. Pettry-Soto’s office is on the second floor where she joins Dr. Scott Ciechna, family medicine, Dr. Lawton Moy, internal medicine/pediatrics, Dr. Faiz Rahman, pediatrics, and Sherri Davis, pediatric physician assistant.

To schedule an appointment, call 815-467-1518. For more information, visit www.morrishospital.org/minooka.