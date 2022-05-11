The Gardens at Park Pointe receives 2021 Business Leadership Award

MORRIS – The Grundy Livingston Kankakee Workforce Board awarded The Gardens at Park Pointe with the 2021 Business Leadership Award. This award recognizes a private sector company that has demonstrated leadership in the areas of workforce services and economic development and collaborated with Workforce Services/Workforce Board during the 2021 fiscal year.

In partnership with JJC Grundy Workforce Services (GWS), The Gardens at Park Pointe has proven to be a top internship site for many Grundy County youth. Meg Barton, Workforce Skills Manager, GWS noted, “The Gardens at Park Pointe is always willing to assist our clients, even those with little no work experience. Youth are able to start their internship experience before, during or after completing their Certified Nursing Assistant Training”.

In addition, Ladonna Russell, Workforce Board Executive Director, indicated “The Gardens is a strong supporter of the Grundy Workforce Services training grants. They invest countless of hours into helping area youth increase their work readiness skills and gain valuable hands on training”. Since 2018 when the partnership began, 14 Grundy County youth completed internships at this site and many were offered permanent employment.

The Gardens at Park Pointe has exemplified Business Leadership in numerous ways. As an extension of Park Pointe, The Gardens fills a need that was missing in Morris and Grundy County. Since the residents of The Gardens may not be able to get to the community, they bring the community to the residents. Whether this is through their Grand friends’ program with Morris Elementary, Furry Friends, 4H kids’ activities, or a special Veterans Day celebration, The Gardens makes sure the residents’ days are filled with fun!