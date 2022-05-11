Grundy County provides COVID-19 update

The Grundy County Health Department will be offering a walk-in clinic from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 13 at the Grundy Administration Building, 1320 Union St. in Morris. Walk-in clinics are for persons aged 12 and older who are eligible by CDC guidelines and are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Local pharmacies and neighboring counties have additional clinic opportunities.

The CDC has developed COVID-19 Community Levels as a new tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases. According to the latest data, Grundy County’s COVID-19 Community Level is low.