Pets of the week: May 9

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Jemima is a sweet and playful. She is buff and white. She plays well with other cats and is good with children. For more information on Jemima, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Donvito is a one-year-old tabby. He is super loving and playful. He likes hugs and is good with other cats. For more information on Donvito, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Bree is an 18-montn-old sweet shepherd mix who loves everyone she meets and is good with all dogs. To meet Bree, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue)

Ronnie is a 2-year-old, 23-pound border terrier mix. He has an even mix of energy and cuddles, so he would do well in a family with older children or no children. He might like a canine sibling. A no-cat household is recommended. To meet Ronnie, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org.