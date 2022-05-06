Local, state, and federal agencies investigate explosion in Minooka subdivision

Someone smashed a window of a Minooka home and tossed an explosive inside, police said.

No one was in the house when the attack happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to a Minooka Police Department statement released Friday.

The explosion damaged the kitchen and the dining room area of the house on Daniel Drive near Kettleson Drive, police said.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, Illinois State Police, and other local agencies, were investigating the explosion, police said.

