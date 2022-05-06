Grundy County annual celebration draws large crowd

MORRIS – After more than two years, the Grundy Economic Development Council and the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry brought back their Annual Dinner to a packed house Wednesday.

More than 290 business, municipal leaders, and guests were in attendance to recognize the organizations’ award winners and celebrate a successful year for the Grundy County business community.

The evening began with a welcome from Morris Mayor Chris Brown, who thanked everyone for supporting the two organizations.

The awards presentation immediately followed dinner.

GRUNDY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL AWARDS

Nancy Norton, President and CEO of the Grundy Economic Development Council (GEDC) was joined by Andy Schwerha, GEDC Chairman and Senior Manager at Pembina and Aux Sable Liquid Products, to begin the award ceremony. Norton thanked the overflowing crowd for their support of the GEDC and Grundy Chamber. A special thanks was given to premier sponsor, CPV Three Rivers Energy; gold sponsor, Comcast; and silver sponsor, Busey Bank. Norton also thanked Nikki Wills and Monica Schild, GEDC staff who worked very hard to put on the event; the GEDC board for their support; and the staff at the Morris County Club for a wonderful dinner.

The theme of the evening was the value and strength of community, as the group recognized and celebrated the contributions of many to the health and well-being of Grundy County’s residents and businesses in the past year.

Partnership Award – #SaveDresden

Norton was “happy, relieved, and proud” to present the community-based #SaveDresden team with the Partnership award. Last year, when Exelon (now Constellation) announced that Dresden Nuclear Station was slated for closure, a coalition of community partners came together to save it.

Through the efforts of the GEDC, the Grundy Chamber, public taxing districts, small and large businesses, organized labor, and local residents, legislation was passed in the fall of 2021 which suspended plans for immediate decommissioning. Norton stated, “It was a partnership – it was exhausting, stressful, and gratifying, all wrapped into one.” The Dresden plant contributes 800+ high-quality jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue to the community, and it supplies significant volumes of carbon-free power to our region’s power grid.

Individuals and organizations recognized for their role in the #SaveDresden coalition included: Senator Sue Rezin; Representative David Welter; the Honorable Mayors Halliday, Kernc, and Brown of Coal City, Diamond, and Morris, respectively; Dr. Kent Bugg, Coal City Superintendent; Mike Clemmons, Local 176; Coal City Fire; Coal City Library; Laborers’ Local 75; Morris Hospital; Grundy County; the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce; and the GEDC.

Welcome to Grundy County – CPV Three Rivers Energy

Jeff Ahrens, CPV Three Rivers’ Construction Manager, accepted the Welcome to Grundy County award on behalf of CPV Three Rivers Energy. (Courtesy of Christina Van Yperen)

The “Welcome to Grundy County” award recognized Competitive Power Ventures’ significant investment in Grundy County as its $1.3 billion, 1,250 MW natural gas generating station nears completion in Goose Lake Township. The plant will produce enough power to supply over one million homes, and it will have new, highly efficient GE turbines as well as flexible technology which can ramp up and draw down to complement renewable energy.

The facility is anticipated to become operational in the spring of 2023 after a 30-month construction cycle. Schwerha commented that at peak construction, the project is employing 500 skilled, union tradespersons.

Jeff Ahrens, CPV Three Rivers’ Construction Manager, accepted the Welcome to Grundy County award on behalf of CPV Three Rivers Energy.

Business of the Year – Grundy Bank

Norton was excited to present the Business of the Year award to a local company with a longstanding tradition of serving and giving back to the community, Grundy Bank. Celebrating over 158 years in the community, Norton reiterated that for Grundy Bank, community banking is “more than just a tagline.”

Grundy Bank responded to the challenges of the pandemic, helping other small businesses meet the financial challenges caused by the shutdown with PPP loans, restructuring, and flexible solutions. Norton also lauded Grundy Bank’s commitment to supporting the community in other ways. For 17 consecutive years, 100% of their employees have participated in the United Way of Grundy County campaign, and their employees are members of many community non-profit boards. Recently, Grundy Bank presented the YMCA a check for $250,000 to support its new building project and was voted the best financial institution in the Morris Herald readers’ poll.

Kevin Olson, Grundy Bank President and CEO, accepted the Business of the Year award.

Healthcare Heroes Award – Morris Hospital and the Grundy County Health Department

Norton and Christina Van Yperen, President and CEO of the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce, shared that two organizations, in particular, were nominated for every possible award this year, and it was decided that these two organizations, Morris Hospital and the Grundy County Health Department, merited an award all their own.

A special honor, the Healthcare Heroes Award, was bestowed upon the Morris Hospital and the Grundy County Health Department, gratefully recognizing all they have given to see our community through the challenges of the pandemic.

Van Yperen explained that prior to the pandemic, the Health Department’s work was plentiful, but the extent of their work for our community was not widely known. For over two years, the Grundy County Health Department has worked alongside state and local partners in the fight against COVID-19. More than 50,000 COVID-19 vaccines were distributed through the Health Department in 2021. In addition to mass vaccination efforts, the Health Department administered COVID-related programs intended to support our most vulnerable residents, all in addition to their regular services. Van Yperen expressed sincere gratitude to the Health Department staff, board, and volunteers on behalf of the community and those present.

Norton recognized Morris Hospital’s role on the front lines of the pandemic, praising the compassion and resilience shown by all hospital staff. Staff were recognized for “working around the clock” and for staying strong through the uncertainties and risks associated with fluctuating COVID numbers and limited PPE. They secured advanced testing and therapies, did clinics, and provided comfort and compassion to patients and their families alike. Norton reiterated the debt of gratitude the community owes to Morris Hospital and all its Healthcare Heroes.

Mr. Mark Steadham, retiring President and CEO of Morris Hospital, was also thanked and recognized for his 12 years of leadership and service in his role. A member of his team stated, “He never wavered, [was] never fearful or angry, and never gave up hope. He is a true leader and role model for many.”

GRUNDY COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AWARDS

Van Yperen and Megan Borchers of LyondellBasell and Chamber Board Chair presented the Chamber awards. Van Yperen thanked everyone for helping to recognize our local businesses and organizations, big and small. She thanked Chamber staff – Kristal Nodland, administrative assistant and Amanda Hiller, events director for their dedication.

“Despite the challenges of the last two years – many of our members had standout years and tonight we get to recognize six of them that were nominated by their fellow chamber members,” Van Yperen said.

Business of the Year – Lori Bonarek Realty

Lori Bonarek Realty in Coal City was recognized as the Chamber’s 2021 Business of the Year during Wednesday nights Grundy Economic Development Council and the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry brought back their Annual Dinner (Courtesy of Christina Van Yperen)

Lori Bonarek Realty in Coal City was recognized as the Chamber’s 2021 Business of the Year. This July Lori Bonarek Realty will be celebrating its 5-year anniversary. In that time, the real estate company has grown from 9 agents to 23 agents today and has sold $120 MILLION in residential and commercial sales in more than 75 towns. Lori herself is the top-producing agent in Grundy County according to M-RED multiple listing service.

LBR also is known for giving back to its clients and its community through such projects as their new pet pantry and the annual Holiday Hustle 5K. The Holiday Hustle 5K started shortly after LBR opened its doors. In its 4 years so far, it has raised more than $26,000 for local charities.

“Running a successful business is a significant investment in any community, and Lori Bonarek Realty goes above this with these extra efforts. When I asked Lori why, she simply said ‘I don’t want to just own a business, I want to make a difference. Our whole team is proud to work in this community and just want to give back.’ For that we are grateful,” Van Yperen said to the crowd.

Bonarek was regrettably out of town for the event so her sons Nick and Ryan Bonarek accepted the award in her place.

Entrepreneurs of the Year Award

This year’s Entrepreneurs of the Year are Erik and Stacey Olson of True North in Morris. Erick and Stacey are not just good business owners – they are entrepreneurs by blood. Together they have since opened a gift store, a restaurant, and a wine bar before opening True North about 8 years ago.

True North first opened in downtown Morris in a 1,000 square-foot shop. Within the first year, it had a waiting list of more than 50 vendors and already outgrew its space. They eventually moved to its Route 6 location that is more than 10,000 square feet featuring 125 vendors and employing a staff of 14. Known as a tourist attraction for shoppers, True North features antique, vintage, homemade, salvaged items, furniture and more.

“When I chatted with Stacey about being an entrepreneur with her husband, she said the hardest part is that you’re never NOT working, but at least she gets to do it with her best friend. Conversations at home usually end up about work and one day while chatting about the bandshell at Goold Park they came up with their next idea – fForest Fest – a live music and vendor market on June 4. There will be music, food, yoga, a vendor market and more, attracting what will likely be thousands to Morris,” Van Yperen said.

Erik and Stacey Olson accepted their award.

Organization of the Year Award

This year for Organization of the Year the Chamber received numerous nominations for the area libraries. The Chamber Board decided to recognize Grundy-area libraries: Three Rivers Public Library District, Morris Area Public Library District and the Coal City Public Library District.

The materials and programming our local libraries offer have always been top-notch. During the prime of the pandemic from March 2020-March 2021, our libraries collectively put just under 139,000 books in the hands of community members. This does not include magazines, DVDs, hot spots and other resource materials. When the pandemic hit, it was never an option for them to shut down – in fact the library teams knew they were needed more than ever. So the staffs did what they do best – they got creative. They became virtual chefs, online story-time entertainers, social media stars, curbside and delivery drivers, and experts in quarantine and sanitation.

“When talking with our library leaders for this – I was reminded numerous times that libraries are so much than books. You all are absolutely more than books – you are the heart and soul of our communities,” Van Yperen said.

Library directors Resa Mai (Morris), Lauren Offerman (Three Rivers) and Jolene Franciskovich (Coal City) accepted their awards.

Ambassador of the Year – Kaylea Mann (2021) Angela Lilek (2020) (presented by Borchers)

Chamber Ambassadors serve as liaisons between Chamber members and staff. They gather feedback and answer members’ questions during calls and visits they make throughout the year. The Ambassador of the Year award is presented annually to an individual who has most effectively fulfilled their responsibilities as a Chamber Ambassador. This year’s Ambassador of the Year is Kaylea Mann of First Midwest Bank, a division of Old National Bank. The 2020 Ambassador of the Year was also recognized – Angela Lilek of Midland States Bank.

Borchers closed out the dinner reminding everyone this event was a celebration of the strides made in recruiting, retaining and promoting businesses in and around Grundy County. She thanked the businesses that have grown, entrepreneurs who have taken risks and organizations that serve this county for what they do to make Grundy County a great place to visit, live, work and do business.