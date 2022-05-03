Joliet Slammers to play exhibition game in Morris on Saturday

There will be professional baseball played in Morris on Saturday afternoon.

The Joliet Slammers will take on the Windy City Thunderbolts at Morris Community High School’s baseball field at 1 p.m.

The Slammers, who have their home opener on May 13 at Joliet’s Duly Health and Care Field, will feature new manager Dan Schlereth as well as Minooka native Brad Van Asdlen, who is a pitcher for the club. Van Asdlen, 24, pitched for the Slammers last year and went 1-3 with one save and a 3.96 ERA. He appeared in 38 games and pitched 50 innings, striking out 57 and allowing 34 hits.

Schlereth is a former major-league pitcher who saw time in the big leagues with both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Detroit Tigers. He was a member of the 2012 Detroit team that played in the World Series.

“We did this a couple of years ago in Coal City,” Slammers Director of Community Relations Ken Miller said. “It will be free of charge. We want the people of Morris to come and see us. In the future, we are thinking of doing this in Minooka, as well.”