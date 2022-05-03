Grundy Area Vocational Center places at state

GRUNDY COUNTY — The Grundy Area Vocational Center took 12 students to Peoria to compete in SkillsUSA over the weekend.

SkillsUSA offers students in early childhood, building trades, welding, automotive, criminal justice, health occupations and more the opportunity to compete at local, state, and national levels in their field of study in the hopes of getting them more prepared for their future career.

“GAVC is really for the non-traditional student and this competition really gives students the opportunity to come into their own,” said instructor Deb Eungard.

Each competition offers its own unique challenges to prepare the student. The criminal justice competition has the student dress in a police uniform to conduct a traffic stop, investigate a report of a suspicious person and perform an oral interview for a potential job opportunity.

Robert Osborn, a senior at Morris High School is the new state champion in criminal justice. He hopes to start his career in local law enforcement and eventually become a canine officer.

Robert Osborn ,the new state champion in criminal justice arrests a fellow student (Maribeth Wilson)

Osborn is a member of the Grundy County Sheriff’s explorers program where he was recently promoted to Sergeant.

“Showing the judges my skills and knowledge that I have learned over the past two and half years is very exciting for me,” Osborn said.

He will be competing at the national competition in June.

Lillian Ochoa and Kassandra Cook took first place in the preschool interactive bulletin Display for “Ladybug Fun.”

“We take goals that are developmental appropriate for them and put them on the board,” Ochoa said. “So, they are able to do one on one corresponding or color matching.”

GAVC received a second place finish from Jonathon Tapia in welding, a third place finish by Ty Gray and Kassandra Cook for television video production, and a fourth place finish by Lillian Ochoa in early childhood education.

Ty Gray took third place for television video production with his partner Kassandra Cook (Maribeth Wilson)

“Traditionally, high school are for sport and scholars, if you want to be a state champion. Now you can be a state champion in the field you want to go into,” said instructor Joe Terrel.