Morris Hospital welcomes new family nurse practitioner

Family Nurse Practitioner Amy Bohland is now seeing patients and Morris Hospital’s Healthcare Centers in Braidwood and Dwight.

As a family nurse practitioner, Bohland is qualified to serve as the primary health care provider for patients of all ages. She holds a certificate that allows her to order and interpret diagnostic tests, diagnose disease, provide appropriate treatments and prescribe medications. In her role, Bohland is committed to listening and building trust with her patients to foster an open and honest relationship, according to a recent press release.

Bohland has worked as a family nurse practitioner since 2019 and has been a registered nurse since 2013. She received her master’s degree in nursing from Governor’s State University, her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Purdue University Calumet and her associate’s degree in nursing from Joliet Junior College.

At the Braidwood Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital, 389 E. Main Street in Braidwood, Bohland will be working in the same office as Dr. Mark Passerman and Dr. Jennifer Thomas. At the Dwight Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital, 101 S. Prairie Ave. in Dwight, she joins Dr. Passerman and Kathy Ulivi, another family nurse practitioner.

To schedule an appointment with Amy Bohland, call 815-458-2532 for Braidwood or 815-584-3291 for Dwight.