Morris Hospital earns top honors for patient satisfaction

Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers has been recognized by Professional Research Consultants with 11 Excellence in Healthcare Awards for outstanding patient experience. The awards are based on ratings received on the patient satisfaction surveys and how Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers compares to other hospitals and outpatient clinics across the country that use the same patient survey tool.

The Emergency Department received top honors with an Award of Distinction based on the percentage of patients who rated their overall quality of care as “excellent” on the patient surveys. When compared to rating received by other emergency departments in PRC’s national client database, Morris Hospital’s Emergency Department was among the top three with the highest score. More than 27,000 patients received care in the Morris Hospital Emergency Department in 2021.

The Family Birthing Suites at Morris Hospital received a Top Performer Award from PRC based on patient ratings on overall quality of care and overall hospital stay.

In addition to the top awards received by the Emergency Department and Family Birthing Suites, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers received nine Five-Star Excellence Awards based on the percentage of patients who gave “excellent” ratings for their overall quality of care. Five-Star Awards were received for outpatient surgery, pediatrics and rheumatology, as well as the Gardner, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris and Newark Healthcare Centers.