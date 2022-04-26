Joliet man sexually assaults 1 woman, attacks another at I-80 rest stop in Grundy: cops

GRUNDY — A Joliet man sexually assaulted one woman after attempting to sexually assault another at an Interstate 80 rest stop in Grundy County, between Morris and Minooka, police said.

Jairren Williams, 36, was arrested and charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, armed violence, aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the Illinois State Police.

Shortly after midnight Friday, a woman reported to state troopers that a male battered her and attempted to sexually assault her, but she was able to escape, according to police.

While troopers were on their way to the rest area, Williams attacked another woman there and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Both women were transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

The state police identified Williams as the attacker and at 11:15 a.m. Saturday arrested him in the 900 Block of Jefferson Street in Joliet, police said.

Williams was carrying a gun when he was apprehended, according to police.

Williams’ bond was set at $300,000 and he remains in custody at the Grundy County Jail.