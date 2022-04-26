Illinois 47 bridge removal begins April 27

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that the removal of the southbound Illinois 47 bridge over Interstate 55 in Dwight will begin Wednesday, April 27. The work requires a temporary diversion of I-55 traffic through the interchange ramps.

Work to remove the structure is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. All I-55 traffic will be diverted up the existing exit ramps, cross Illinois 47 and re-enter using the entrance ramps. I-55 will reopen to normal traffic flow by 5 a.m. The entire removal project is expected to last until May 11 and will require intermittent daily lane closures on I-55.

Workers will also reconstruct Illinois 47 from Northbrook Ave. to just north of the I-55 interchange and repair the ramps. Illinois 47 will be reduced to one lane in each direction and shifted to the new northbound lanes as work continues on the $9.3 million project, which is scheduled to be completed later this year.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area and be prepared to slow for stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.