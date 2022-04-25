Morris Lions Club offers online ordering for Mother’s Day Roses

MORRIS – The Morris Lions Club is selling tickets to reserve a dozen lovely roses for delivery to local homes in its 37th Annual Rose Sale.

On the Saturday before Mother’s Day, the Morris Lions will deliver one dozen red, pink, yellow, or mixed-color long-stem roses to those who have purchased tickets for a $20.00 donation. An option the Lions offer to make ordering easier is the ability to order and pay for the roses online.

Rose chairman, Judy Miller, explained that online ordering allows folks to place orders from home when it is convenient. “If I don’t have time during the day, or need to look up the street address, it’s easier from home,” says Lion Judy. Those who have moved but have Moms in Morris also find this a perfect solution.

This fundraiser provides an excellent gift for Mom’s Day; a special treat for a spouse, parent, good friend, or sweetheart; or simply provides a springtime splurge with lots of color for a nominal cost. Nearly 400 dozen roses will be delivered from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, with some deliveries available on Friday afternoon, May 6.