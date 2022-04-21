‘Doing what I can to help whoever I can’

When she was a child, Wendy Briley said, her family’s basement flooded, causing over $10,000 worth of damage to the home.

The family lost an extra freezer, furniture, clothes and other property, she said.

The family’s insurance company considered the flood “an act of God” and the family didn’t have flood insurance, Briley said, so it was up to them to replace what had been lost.

Despite the hardships the family faced that year, Briley recalled that Christmas shinning a brighter than the rest.

“We lost so much and that year my dad was working steady so, they had extra money to replace some of the items that we had lost in the flood,” Briley said.

“It was an extra special Christmas for all of us because we had lost so much and I remember they were so proud of the extra they were able to give us and how that made my sister and I feel,” she said.

Briley recognized that not every family would be able to come back from such a significant loss and still be able to provide a special Christmas. She wanted every family who had gone through a hardship to have a good memory.

Wendy Briley with her husband, Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley (courtesy of Wendy Briley)

The community might recognize Briley as wife of Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley, but she merits recognition of her own.

Briley worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections for 24 years, meeting her future husband there in 2000. They have four kids and six grandchildren together.

After her husband was elected Sheriff in 2018, Briley wanted to do something to benefit the local community and make an impact in Grundy County.

After looking into all the other “amazing local organizations” currently in Grundy County that assist during the holidays, she noticed there was not a local “shop with a cop” event.

Pamala Sztepelak and Officer Kyle Aloisio of the Morris Police Department take a child shopping during the annual Heroes and Helpers shopping spree on Dec. 11 (Maribeth Wilson)

“Being a police officer’s wife, you see so much of the community and the children afraid of police, because most of the time the first interaction children have with law enforcement is when they are called for a domestic situation and the parents have been taken away or there has been a death and the last thing they see is our EMT carrying their family away,” Briley said.

“I wanted to bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement,” she said.

Briley wanted to include all police, fire and EMS from Grundy instead of only allowing law enforcement.

Heroes and Helpers began in 2019 and has become a charitable 501(c)(3) organization consisting of first responders, their families and community volunteers. The board consists of 13 members, who all bring a unique perspective.

“Our main focus is to assist families while they are enduring loss, trauma, poverty and hardships,” Briley said.

The local community banded together to ensure the event has been able to expand. In 2021, the event was able to help 120 children and provide all of them with a new bike. Scott Zorn of the First Christian Church helped facilitate the event. The Saratoga School provided busses to take the children to Walmart.

“Last year were were able to give families an amazing day with our heroes due to the support from the local community, businesses, volunteers, and all our heroes who donated time on their day off,” Briley said.

She did not want Heroes and Helpers to duplicate the efforts any of the other local organizations that provide for families during the holiday season, so it focuses on creating memories for one special day.

Briley’s commitment to the local community doesn’t end at Heroes and Helpers. She sits on the United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services board. The provides services in five counties including Grundy.

The programs “serve individuals with severe, multiple disabilities including autism, epilepsy, traumatic brain injury, orthopedic impairment and other developmental disabilities,” Briley said.

“I am very proud to be a part of the organization. It’s going back to helping people you know. Doing what I can to help whoever I can,” she said.

For additional information on Heroes to Helpers including volunteer information and upcoming fundraising events visit https://gchhinc.org.