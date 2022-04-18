Pets of the week: April 18

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Mazie is a 3-year-old black and white tuxedo. She is affectionate and sweet. Mazie loves playing with her toys and does well around other cats. For information on Mazie, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

One-year-old Salma weighs 21.8 pounds. She loves to play with toys, run, and play with other dogs. To meet Salma, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue)

Danimal is 3 years old, sweet and playful. He loves to cuddle with humans and get lots of pets. To meet Danimal, contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. Visit hopefultailsanimalrescue.org. (Photo courtesy of Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue)



