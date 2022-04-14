Grundy County provides COVID-19 update

Grundy County experienced a slight rise in COVID-19 cases during the week of March 27 to April 2, rising to 61 cases per 100,000 over that period — up from 26 the week before. The County has a test positivity rate of 1.7 percent out of a total 983 tests performed.

CDC has recently developed COVID-19 Community Levels as a new tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases. As of today, Grundy County is low.

IDPH monitors several indicators to monitor the health burden of COVID-19. Each metric is individually compared to a target value or expected trend over two consecutive weeks to evaluate the status of COVID-19 disease burden or resource capacity for timely awareness. Grundy County remains at a “blue” status, which indicates that the county is experiencing overall stable COVID-19 metrics.