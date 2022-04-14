Grundy County 2021 final multiplier announces

Grundy County has been issued a final property assessment of 1.0000 according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue.

The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties, as required by law. The equalization is particularly important because some of the state’s 6,600 local taxing districts overlap into two or more counties. If there were no equalization among counties, substantial inequities among taxpayers with comparable properties would result.

Under a law passed in 1975, property in Illinois should be assessed at one-third of its market value. Farm property is assessed differently, with farm homesites and dwellings subject to regular assessing and equalization procedures, but with farmland assessed at one-third of its agriculture economic value. Farmland is not subject to the state equalization factor.

Assessments in Grundy County are at 33.33 percent of market value, based on sales of properties in 2018, 2019, 2020. The equalization factor currently being assigned is for 2021 taxes, payable in 2022. Last year’s equalization factor for the county was 1.0000. The final assessment equalization factor was issued after a public hearing on the tentative factor. The tentative factor issued in November 2021 was 1.0000.

The assessed value of an individual property determines what portion of the tax burden a specific taxpayer will assume. That individual’s portion of tax responsibility is not changed by multiplier.