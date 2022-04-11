Grundy Area Vocational Center honors Megan Bugg

MORRIS – Students and staff at the Grundy Area Vocational Center have banded together to perform multiple acts of kindness in honor of Megan Bugg.

Bugg passed away March 9 after a seven year battle with childhood cancer. Throughout her journey she remained a positive advocate for families affected by childhood cancer. Her fight has been documented through an online blog by her father, who still continues the blog in her memory.

Deb Eungard, Jen Shel, and Joe Terrel beside the apparel. (Maribeth Wilson)

“At GAVC, we want to be a very large of the community as a whole,” said GAVC Director Lance Copes.

“Community service is something we teach in all of our classrooms and to have that leadership reflected in front of the kids is extremely valuable,” Copes said.

Before her passing, Bugg raised approximately $950,000 to fund cancer research projects at Lurie Children’s hospital. She hoped to raise another $500,000 for the Megan Bugg Global Rhabdomyosarcoma Research Lab at the Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute.

GAVC has risen to the challenge to ensure Bugg is able to meet her goal. This week is Childhood Cancer Awareness Week and in her honor, the staff and students will display simple acts of kindness in her honor each day.

“Her heavenly 21st birthday is coming up on April 30, so that is another big push to try to reach her goal before then,” said Jen Shell, an instructor at GAVC.

The acts range from bringing in a small therapeutic item to fill a classroom basket, writing letters of hope to children currently battling childhood cancer at St. Jude and having a cupcake bake sale.

A therapeutic basket created by students for donation day as part of GAVC childhood cancer awareness week in honor of Megan Bugg. (Maribeth Wilson)

“We figured cupcakes was the best thing,” Shell said.

“During her treatments, she would sell cupcakes on her own to raise money,” she said. “We reached out to a few people to ask her favorite flavor. So, we will be selling red velvet-her favorite-, vanilla, and chocolate. All made by our culinary department.”

GAVC is no stranger to giving back to the community, having already hosted a few campaigns.

“We do a give back campaign every December,” said Deb Eungard, an instructor at GAVC.

“We have done coins for kindness, cans for kindness, this year we did winter gear for kindness,” Eungard said. “This just had a natural flow as to our GAVC mission to begin with. We just brainstormed different ideas.”

Shell and Eungard also began selling #Morethan4 merchandise for the cause.

Elena Bechard, a student at GAVC stamps the design for #Morethan4 apparel (Maribeth Wilson)

#Morethan4 is a reference to “only 4% of federal funding is given towards childhood cancer annually,” said Eungard.

“This has been overwhelming in the best way possible, we could not do it without each other,” Shell said.

All of the proceeds will benefit the “Megan Bugg Global Rhabdomyosarcoma Research Lab.”

Shell and Eungard are expecting more than 600 people to arrive to pick up their apparel.

While the first round has closed, they are hoping to have another round by the end of April or beginning of May.

Those who wish to donate can come by on pickup day, regardless of ordering, to donate to the cause. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shell recalled an Instagram post by Megan that said, “The American people, what we spend spend in Starbucks in three days is what we are given in an entire year to fund childhood cancer.”

“That in and of itself should be a wake-up call to all of us,” Shell said.