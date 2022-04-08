Grundy County Economic Development Council boasts bustling industry

As more businesses pursue carbon neutrality goals and the energy economy changes, the Grundy County Economic Development Council is committed to ensuring that Grundy County continues to lead in the energy sector, according to a recent press release.

Projects like Blue Sky Solar — a $400 million, 300 megawatt solar energy development between Dwight and Gardner, recently announced it will sell its clean power to Comcast. CPV Three Rivers Energy continues employing hundreds of skilled tradespeople as work continues on the 1,200 MW natural gas generation station.

Despite increased construction costs and limited materials, industry is forging ahead with site selection and expansion plans in Grundy County. In the first quarter of 2022, the GEDC has seen a high volume of interest in sites with river and rail access, significant acreage and power. The GEDC has facilitated several site visits already this year and anticipates continued promising activity.

Procter and Gamble is actively working to build out its material handling system, robotic and racking in its new facility and Costco continues work on its 1,000,000 square foot building, expanding into a new campus along Route 47. These future logistics and manufacturing facilities are state-of-the-art buildings that rely heavily on technology, digital and physical automation and increased efficiency. The workforce employed to manage these automated systems is highly skilled and these systems represent significant financial investments.



