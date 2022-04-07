Jesse White unveils new organ/tissue donation campaign

Secretary of State Jesse White unveiled a new ad campaign featuring Phillip Hanks, an organ recipient who received lifesaving organs from a single donor. The campaign marks the beginning of National Donate Life Month in April.

Hanks needed the transplant because after a liver transplant in 2007, an extra valve in the liver produced scar tissue blocking an important vein, which required the five-organ transplant known as a multivisceral transplant. In April 2021, Hanks received a new liver, small and large intestine, stomach, pancreas and kidney.

To view the spot in English click here. To view the Spanish link, visit here.

Approximately 4,000 people are on the waiting list in Illinois. About 300 die each year waiting for an organ transplant.

The PSA encourages people to enroll in the Secretary of State’s Organ/Tissue Donor Registry. The television, radio, digital display and social media ads will run in English and Spanish statewide throughout the month. The ads will also be shown in movie theaters.

Illinoisans can register with the donor registry at lifegoeson.com, 800-210-2106 or by visiting their local Driver Services facility.