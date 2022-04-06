Veterans Outreach events adding a resource in April

The Grundy County VAC has worked with the Edward Hines VAMC Outreach Team for several years to educate veterans about their federal VA benefits and programs.

During April 2022, a representative from the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs will be on site to educate veterans about the benefits and programs available from the IDVA. The mission of the IDVA is to empower veterans and their families to thrive by assisting them in navigating the system of federal, state and local resources and benefits.

The Hines Outreach Team, the Grundy County VAC, the Vet Center and the IDVA with the support of the village of Channahon will be available to answer questions and provide information about a variety of veteran’s benefits from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 13 at the Village Hall, 2455 S. Navajo Dr. in Channahon.

The event is free and open to all area veterans. No registration is required.