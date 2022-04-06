Jesse White urges public to avoid distracted driving

Illinois Secretary of State Jessie White is urging the motoring public to focus on the road while driving and to avoid driving while distracted. April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

In an effort to further discourage distracted driving, White has instructed the Secretary of State Police to conduct targeted patrols statewide to crack down on distracted drivers.

Illinois low prohibits the hand-held use of cellphones and electronic devices in vehicles, unless reporting an emergency or while the vehicle is parked. Texting while driving is considered one of the most deadly forms of distracted driving. The penalty for texting while driving results in a moving violation that will be reflected on the motorist’s driving record, in addition to fines and court costs.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving accounted for 15 percent of crashes and claimed the lives of 3,142 motorists in the United States in 2019. The NHTSA has reported that sending or reading a text takes a motorist’s eyes off the road for an average of five seconds. That means while traveling at 55 miles per hour, a motorist is essentially driving blindly for the length of a football field.