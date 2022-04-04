Grundy County police reports: April 4, 2022

Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
- Woodrow Crow, 29, of Wilmington was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of driving while license suspended at 12:30 a.m. on Monday in the 1800 block of North Division Street in Morris.
- Joseph Naszke, 29, of Seneca was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of domestic battery at 11:33 a.m. on Sunday in the 700 Block of East Jackson Street in Morris. Naszke was transported to the Grundy County Jail.
- Kevin Rogers, 60, of Morris was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of driving while license revoked at 4:23 p.m. on Friday in the 300 Block of Maple Drive in Morris.