Grundy County police reports: March 31, 2022

Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Jessica Laabs, 31, of Morris was arrested by the Morris police department on the charge of battery at 4:46 a.m. on Saturday in the 600 Block of Douglas Street in Morris.

Sergio Garcia Lopez, 20, of Bolingbrook was arrested by the Minooka police on a citation of no valid or expired drivers license on Wednesday at 276 N. Ridge Rd in Minooka.