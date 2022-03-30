Lockport man arrested for sexual assault of a Minooka woman

MORRIS – A Lockport man was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of criminal sexual assault.

Paul Cadena, 50, of Lockport was charged with criminal sexual assault. Court records show he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman by “use of force or threat of force.”

The arrest comes after a female reported to the Joliet police that she had been sexually assaulted in her Minooka home on July 14, according to police.

The woman went to a Joliet area hospital for a sexual assault examination. When Joliet police learned the alleged crime occurred outside their jurisdiction, they transferred the case to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, according to a press release.

The female reported she had met Cadena through a dating app. They communicated multiple times on the app as well as other social media platforms for approximately a month before agreeing to meet in person, according to a news release.

The woman gave Cadena her address and when he arrived at her house to pick her up, he asked to use the restroom and “that’s when the sexual assault took place”, according to police.

Grundy County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Paul Clampitt testified before the Grand Jury and on May 16 obtained a warrant charging Cadena with criminal sexual assault. The warrant carries a $250,000 bond.

The Chicago Police Department Fugitive Unit located Cadena in Harwood Heights and took him into custody on the warrant March 17.

