Grundy County police reports: March 18, 2022

Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Toni Longest, 41, of Newark was arrested by Morris police on the charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs, driving under the influence of intoxicating compounds, and endangering the health and life of a child at 100 W. Gore Rd. in Morris on Friday. Longest was transported to the Grundy County Jail.

Gerardo Sanchez, 38, was arrested by Morris police on the charge of speeding at 8399 N. Route 47 in Morris on Thursday.

Jamie Pritchard, 35, of South Wilmington was arrested by Grundy County police on the charges of aggravated assault and resisting a peace officer in the 600 Block of Elm Street in South Wilmington at 9:23 p.m. on Thursday.

Daniel Huss, 42, of South Wilmington was arrested by Grundy County police on the charges of battery in the 600 Block of Elm Street in South Wilmington at 9:23 p.m. on Thursday.

Heather Graham,42, of Morris was arrested by Grundy County police on the charge of possession of a controlled substance in the 1500 Block of Lisbon Road in Morris at 3:32 p.m. on Thursday. Graham was transported to the Grundy County Jail.

Corey Espeland, 34, of Ancona was arrested by Grundy County police on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at mile market 105 on I-80 in Morris at 4:51 p.m. on Thursday. Espeland was transported to the Grundy County Jail.

Frank Osborne, 28, of Coal City was arrested by Grundy County police on the charge of possession of methamphetamine in the 100 Block of Arlington Drive in Diamond at 1:17 p.m. on Thursday. Osborne was transported to the Grundy County Jail.

Jonathan Panera, 26, of Dwight was arrested by Grundy County police on the charge of possession of cannabis in the 100 Block of Arlington Drive in Diamond at 1:17 p.m. on Thursday.