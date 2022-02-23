Grundy County police reports: February 22, 2022

Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Erik Velazquez, 30, of Chicago was arrested by the Grundy County police on the charges of driving while license suspended and an aggravated DUI at 5:17 p.m. on Saturday in the 23200 Block of South I-55 in Braceville. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail.

Clayton Wilder, 21, of Dwight was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol at 1:43 a.m. on Saturday in the 1400 Block of Park Boulevard in Morris. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail.

Robert Jordon, 62, of Morris was arrested by the Morris police on an outstanding Grundy County warrant on the charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse at 4:40 a.m. on Saturday in the 600 Block of Armstrong Street in Morris. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail.