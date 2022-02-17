Grundy County police reports: February 16, 2022

Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
- Michael Ryle, 50, of Morris was arrested by the Grundy County police on the charge driving under the influence of alcohol at 9:47 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3500 Block of North Tiffany Lane in Morris. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail.
- Thomas Borowski, 30, of Morris was arrested by the Grundy County police on the charge of driving under the influence at 1:19 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1200 Block of North Division Street in Morris. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail.