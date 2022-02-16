Grundy County police reports: February 15, 2022

Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
- James Roy, 32, of Coal City was arrested by the Grundy County police on the charges of driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia at 2:22 p.m. on Monday in the 3900 Block of South Broadway Road in the Braceville area. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail.
- Trevor Johnson, 20, of Yorkville was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of driving while license suspended at 12:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 Block of Route 6 in Morris.