Grundy County police reports: February 7, 2022

Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Christopher Russell,34, was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of possession of adult use cannabis on Friday at 1599 N. Division St. in Morris.

Brian Mcdaniel, 58, of Morris was arrested by the Morris police on the charges of driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle while registration suspended, operating an uninsured vehicle, and failure to provide information after striking an unattended vehicle at 6:32 p.m. on Friday in the 1000 Block of Quail Drive in Morris.