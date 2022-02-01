Grundy County police reports: January 31, 2022

Information in Grundy County police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Grundy County police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Rezzette Terry was arrested by the Morris police on the charges of domestic battery at 6:06 p.m. on Friday at 1005 Lisbon St. in Morris. Rezzette was transported to the Grundy County Jail.

Steven Weis, 66, of Newark was arrested by the Morris police on the charges of driving while license suspended at 8:13 p.m. on Saturday at 100 Prologis Pkwy. in Morris.

Jodi Yard, 38, of Diamond was arrested by the Morris police on the charge of driving while license suspended at 8:38 p.m. on Saturday at 319 E. Benton St. in Morris.

Keegan Smith, 30, of Morris was arrested by the Morris police on an active Grundy County warrant for failure to appear on Saturday at 120 Liberty St. in Morris. Smith was transported to the Grundy County Jail.

Amanda Dietrich, 28, of Godley was arrested by the Grundy County police on the charges of obstructing a peace officer and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle on Saturday in the 200 Block of West Jefferson Street in Gardner.

Kimberly Landis, 47, of Ottawa was arrested by the Grundy County police on the charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at 4:46 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Dupont Road and North Route 47 in Morris. Landis was transported to the Grundy County Jail.

Leroy Parrish, 39, of Joliet was arrested by the Grundy County police on the charges of aggravated DUI and aggravated fleeing to elude a police officer at 2:34 p.m on Sunday in the 8900 Block of North Nettle School Road. Parrish was transported to the Grundy County Jail.