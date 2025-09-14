Community Pulse: Guiding growth in Grundy County

Grundy County is on the rise. Currently ranked second in the state for population growth, our community is experiencing a remarkable surge, and projections show this growth will continue over the next five years. With such progress comes both incredible opportunity and the responsibility to thoughtfully plan.

At the heart of this planning is strategic land use and a strong zoning framework. These tools are essential to ensure that Grundy County grows in ways that are sustainable, balanced, and highlight the unique qualities that make our community so special. As new projects and businesses look to call Grundy home, collaboration will be key. From residential neighborhoods and manufacturing facilities to solar projects and industrial developments, there is room for everyone. The key is that we work together to find the right location for each project.

Growth also requires foresight. Our infrastructure, roads, utilities, and other critical systems must be ready to support the families and businesses that are choosing Grundy County. Strategic investments in these areas will ensure that progress is not only possible but prosperous for all.

For these reason and so many more, it’s exciting that efforts are underway to update the Grundy County Comprehensive Plan. This plan will guide land use and development in ways that adapt to recent growth patterns and anticipate the needs of tomorrow. It is an opportunity to shape the future together, and your voice matters in this process. If you’d like to share your thoughts on what the county’s priorities should be as we continue to grow, please use the QR code shared below.

Grundy County is more than just a place on the map. It’s our home. It’s where families live, work, and thrive. With this comes growth, and with growth comes change. By working together, we can make sure that change strengthens the fabric of our community.

There is room for everyone at the table as we build tomorrow, and together, we will create a future that honors the core of who we are and embraces the promise ahead.