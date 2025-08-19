Minooka Police begin Click it or Ticket campaign for Labor Day

A sign marks the Village of Minooka on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Minooka, Ill. (Eric Ginnard - eginnard@shawmedia.com/The Herald-News, Eric Ginnard)

The Minooka Police Department is asking drivers to buckle up as part of the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which will see heightened enforcement through Tuesday, Sept. 2.

The campaign is funded with federal highway safety funds administered by IDOT, according to a news release.

Everyone in the vehicle, in both the front and back streets, should be buckled up every trip.

“Seatbelt use should be an automatic habit for everyone,” said Chief Justin Meyer. “It is not about the citations. It’s about saving lives and preventing serious injuries.

For more information, visit itsnotagameillinois.com.