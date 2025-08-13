PFLAG Morris/Grundy Area celebrate one year with new Love is Love Keg Grove brew

Caption: PFLAG Morris / Grundy Area celebrated one year of supporting LGBTQ+ families. In place of a chamber ribbon cutting, PFLAG members, chamber representatives, and city officials had a toast at Keg Grove Brewing in conjunction with the launch of their "Love is Love" Brew. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

The local PFLAG chapter celebrated one year of supporting local LGBTQ+ people and their families last week with a special toast at Keg Grove Brewing in Morris.

PFLAG Morris/Grundy Area is a volunteer-led organization dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ people, their families and allies throughout the county, according to a Monday news release.

On July 23, the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce and Industry celebrated its first anniversary in conjunction with the launch of Keg Grove’s Love is Love brew. Instead of the Chamber’s traditional anniversary ribbon-cutting, everyone cheered in honor of PFLAG. The toast was joined by PFLAG members, city officials, Chamber ambassadors and members, and community members.

“The day of their toast, the room was filled with love and support from PFLAG advocates, and community members wanting to learn more,” Christina Van Yperen, Chamber President & CEO, said in a news release. “The growth of this organization is essential, and we look forward to helping it do just that.”

According to the news release, PFLAG is a volunteer-run organization with no paid employees, and it specializes in creating a welcoming, inclusive environment where attendees can share experiences, ask questions and learn from one another. The group also participates in local events and hosts educational opportunities to build a more inclusive community.

It plans to expand its outreach, increase collaboration with local organizations, and continue advocating for inclusion and equality across Grundy County.

“We welcome anyone looking for community and support, whether they are LGBTQ+ individuals, parents, relatives, friends or allies,” Jen Knudson said. “Our monthly meetings offer connection, resources, and an opportunity to learn together in a safe and confidential space.”

The chapter holds meetings from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. the second Sunday of each month at the Morris Municipal Services Building, 700 N. Division St.

For more information, visit pflagillinois.org/chapters or email pflag.morris.grundy@gmail.com. The group also has a Facebook and Instagram page. Meeting attendees must be 18 or older, or have a parent or guardian present.

For more information on the Grundy Chamber, visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.