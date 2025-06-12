Grundy Bank hot dog contest set for Friday

Contestants line up and prepare to eat way too many hot dogs during the 2024 Grundy Bank Hot Dog Eating Contest. (Photo provided by Grundy Bank)

Grundy Bank is hosting its annual hot dog eating contest with fundraising starting at 11 a.m. Friday, June 13, and the contest at noon on the Grundy County Courthouse Lawn.

There will be live music from Vocals with Rielly Sanders from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., as well.

Competing in the hot dog eating contest is Jack Walker for the YMCA Scholarship Fund, Tyler Mann for Rotaract Club of Morris, Alberto Duran for Breaking Away, Greg Struck for Grundy County Heroes and Helpers, Michael Urbanec for the United Way of Grundy County, Ryan Ties for the Morris Police Benevolent Society, Eric Fisher for We Care of Grundy County, Marcus Biederstedt for Grundy Area PADS and Paul Wagner for the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission.