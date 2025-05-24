Grundy County 40&8 Blue Chevaliers present posthumous award for fallen Morris officers

From left: Chaplain Steve Larson; Sgt Steve Huettemann (retired), a Blue Chevalier; Rob Dettmann; Chief Alicia Steffes; Jerry Terando; and Deputy Chief Chad Skelton. (Photo provided by the Blue Chevaliers 40&8)

The Grundy County 40&8 Blue Chevaliers presented a posthumous award to two fallen Morris police officers on Law Enforcement Memorial Day last Thursday.

The officers were Marshall Enoch Hopkins, killed Sept. 14, 1878 and Patrolman Clarence Roseland, killed Feb. 3, 1935. Both were shot and killed in the line of duty.

The citation reads, “this citation is a testimony to the men and women of the Morris Police Department who devote themselves to service and sacrifice.”

The police and firefighting community gathered at Morris City Hall last Thursday to honor their fallen.

According to a May 2023 Morris Herald News article, Hopkins came across two locals well-known to be rough around the edges named Frank Foster and Charlie Miller, who were intoxicated and causing a disturbance. They ignored his warnings and continued drinking until late into the night, until Hopkins decided to arrest them.

“Marshall Hopkins brought the man out of an alley and they broke free and fled on foot,” said Morris Deputy Chief Chad Skelton. “Marshall Hopkins gave chase when Miller drew his pistol, firing twice and striking the Marshall near the heart.”

Hopkins died instantly, leaving a wife behind. Foster was arrested, but Miller fled the state. Miller was never caught.

According to that same May 2023, article, Roseland was shot from behind while criminals attempted to rob a store at gunpoint. He left behind a wife and four children, each of whom raised their families in Grundy County.