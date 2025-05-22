Concert on the Courthouse Lawn kicks off Thursday, May 29 with Wayne Messmer Combo

A crowd fills the Grundy County Courthouse lawn to see country singer Jenna Jane at a prior Concert on the Courthouse Lawn event. (Michael Urbanec)

The City of Morris will kick off the summer at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 29 with the Wayne Messmer Combo playing on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn at 111 E. Washington St.

The Wayne Messmer Combo will be singing the “Great American Songbook”, according to the event flyer, featuring songs from Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Dean Martin and more.

This concert kicks off the Summer Concert Series, which features the Neverly Brothers on Thursday, June 12, Cadillac Groove on Thursday, June 26, Banjo Buddies Dixieland Band on Thursday, July 10, the Sting Rays on Thursday, July 24 and the Del Bergeson Orchestra on Thursday, Aug. 7.