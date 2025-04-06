Community Pulse: Teachers at the center of Coal City’s mission to prepare students for the future

The most important role of our school district is to ensure that every student receives a high-quality education. By doing so, we fulfill our mission—to prepare today’s learners for tomorrow’s challenges.

At the heart of this mission are our teachers. They are the foundation of everything we do, shaping young minds and inspiring a love for learning. As one of our Early Childhood Center students put it, “teachers make the world a better place.”

Their dedication, passion, and commitment make a lasting impact on our students, our schools, and our community.

On April 2 we observed Paraprofessionals Appreciation Day, recognizing the dedication of more than 80 paraprofessionals who support our students and educators throughout the Coal City School District.

Paraprofessionals—including teachers aides, instructional assistants, classroom aides and health aides—play a vital role in our academic buildings. They ensure classrooms run smoothly while providing essential guidance, encouragement, and support to students. As our Early Childhood Center administrators have shared, the relationships our paraprofessionals build with students are truly remarkable. Their nurturing presence helps children grow both academically and socially.

In May, we will observe National Teacher Appreciation Week, a time to recognize the invaluable contributions of our educators.

The idea of honoring teachers dates back to 1953 when First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt lobbied Congress to set aside a day to honor teachers. However, it wasn’t until the 1980 that the National Education Association [NEA] successfully established National Teacher Day. The first National Teacher Day was observed in March 1984 and the recognition was later expanded to a full week in May.

Our district proudly celebrates our 163 full-time classroom teachers, each dedicated to ensuring that every student reaches their full potential. These incredible men and women are the backbone of our school district, and their impact does not go unnoticed.

As one of our younger students shared, “teachers are nice and always help kids learn. They’re smart, they’re brave. Whatever they do they make school the best place ever in the world.” Comments like this remind us just how remarkable our educators are and how deeply they influence their students.

Being a teacher is not easy, but the rewards are immeasurable. Whether it’s helping a student grasp a difficult concert, guiding them as they grow academically and socially, or witnessing them accept their high school diploma, every moment is meaningful and special.

To all teachers and paraprofessionals, thank you for the incredible work you do every day and the lasting impact you have on your students.