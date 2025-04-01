Morris Hospital receives Well Workplace Award

Morris Hospital has been recognized as one of the healthiest companies in the US, earning the Wellness Alliance’s Silver Well Workplace Award, given to employers that demonstrate support of employees’ efforts to engage in wellness behaviors and improve overall well-being.

“Our mission is about improving the health of area residents, and that includes our employees, who are also part of the community,” said Becca Evola, Wellness Manager at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers. “Having healthy employees also allows us to take better care of our patients.”

According to a Monday news release, Morris Hospital was selected after completing a 150-question application that demonstrated the hospital’s employee wellness strategy, which needed to be aligned with the Wellness Council of America’s 7 Benchmarks model. Morris Hospital focused on its employee wellness incentive program, annual employee biometric screening, fitness membership program, YMCA partnership, employee assistance program. lunch and learn programs, Serenity Garden, and OASIS staff wellness room that gives employees a peaceful place to re-energize during the work day.

“We are incredibly honored to receive the Well Workplace Award,” Evola said. “In addition to validating that we are taking an impactful and innovative approach to employee wellness, the award indicates that Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is a leader among employers when it comes employee wellness.”