Grundy County Health Department hosts Public Health Week party in Goold Park

The Grundy County Health Department is celebrating Public Health Week at noon Friday, April 11 in Goold Park, where the IDPH Wellness Van and Pilsen Wellness Center will offer free services.

These free services include blood pressure checks, HIV and Hep C screenings, and NARCAN training and distribution.

The health department will also have community health resources, games and healthy snacks.

Grundy County residents can also come meet the mmembers of the Grundy County Health Department to celebrate the closing of Public Health Week with some spring air.