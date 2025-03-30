Community Pulse: Congratulations to The Cove for their success

The Coal City municipal positions of village president and village clerk are up for re-election in April, as are three of its six trustees. (Maribeth Wilson)

Laura and Tyler Jones have been originating their business design in a manner that has been received successfully within the community leading to continued growth. This experience led them to expand their business, the Cove, from a rented retail location to own their own building and parking lot at 410 N. Broadway in Coal City. Their pursuit to become the best nutrition club serving healthy shakes, energizing teas and coffees was met with recognition by the Grundy County Chamber as its annual Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Laura and Tyler Jones excel at providing access to local residents to this type of nutrition, but their entrepreneurship is evident as they lead a group of local retailers - the Coaler Business Alliance (CBA), towards cooperative retail and opportunities to highlight local retailers who are willing to provide certain goods and services to local Coal City community residents. This is a local group of retailers within Coal City and Diamond with whom the Grundy Chamber has facilitated comradery and joint cooperative experiences to assist its participants. They have contributed to two upcoming events within the Coal City/Diamond area which provide experiential retail also known as an opportunity for local residents to enjoy their retail therapy time locally.

If you have not yet congratulated the Cove’s ownership at their new location, take the opportunity when the weather gets nice to visit this upcoming spring. They, along with other CBA members, will host the Egg-cellent Adventure for three weeks before Easter. The mission is to find the answer to clues that have been provided as well as find all of the Easter Eggs displayed at local businesses.

Shortly after this event, the CBA will hold its second Mother’s Day March that will allow activity participants to gain a full bouquet for Mother’s Day. This event has limited supplies and returns after its successful premier in 2024. This event is set to take place on Thursday, May 8th. So, take a moment to recognize the entrepreneurial spirit the Jones’ and this group is fostering within our community by shopping local and participating at these upcoming events.