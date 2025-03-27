We Care of Grundy County announces annual charity golf outing

The logo for We Care of Grundy County's annual golf outing. (Photo provided by We Care of Grundy County)

We Care of Grundy County is hosting its annual Charity Golf Outing Monday, May 19 at Creek at Morris Country Club.

According to a Tuesday news release, the event invites golfers of any skill level to enjoy a day on the greens while supporting We Care’s Food for Kids Backpack Program that provides weekend food for 140 Grundy County kids each week.

The outing features a 9-hole scramble format with a 4 p.m. shotgun start, and participants will have an evening of friendly competition, raffle prizes, and a meal of hot dogs and brats.

Registration is open for individual golfers and foursomes, and sponsorhip opportunities are available for local businesses and organizations looking to support We Care of Grundy County.

“We are very excited to be hosting this golf outing,” said Eric Fisher, Executive Director of We Care of Grundy. “Not only is it a fun way to bring our community together, but it also plays a crucial role in helping to support our weekend backpack program. We started doing this program two years ago. It started with 75 kids per week the first year and has nearly doubled the second year, to 140. We appreciate the support from the community to help us keep this going.”

Space is limited, so early registration is recommended. For more information, https://www.wecareofgrundy.com/2025-food-for-kids-golf-outing or contact Eric at We Care of Grundy at 815-942-6389 ext 4.