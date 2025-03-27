Grundy Bank celebrates Community Banking Week

Grundy Bank is celebrating the 35th annual Community Banking week from April 6 to 12, 2025, with the theme of “Community Banks: Where Community Comes First.”

Banks like Grundy Bank across Illinois invite friends and neighbors to celebrate the independent spirit that is the hallmark of locally run banks, according to a Tuesday news release.

The week celebrates the banks’ contributions to both the local economy and broader national economy. These banks offer a range of products and services similar to larger financial institutions, and are essential to the growth of their regions according to the release.

“Rooted in tradition yet ever-evolving,” said Kevin Olson, President & CEO at Grundy Bank. “Grundy Bank stands as a testament to resilience and dedication. We take immense pride in serving our local communities with commitment and care and grateful for your trust in us to safeguard your financial well-being.”

The news release said Grundy Bank’s local bankers have earned the gratitude of their customers through their practical approach to conducting business with local residents and their deep understanding of the community. Not only are the decision-makers financial professionals. They’re also neighbors.

“For over 160 years, our local community bank has stood as a pillar of strength and reliability, fostering growth and success within our community,” said Christine Mendez, Marketing & Sales Director at Grundy Bank. “We’re not just a financial institution; but a heartbeat of the community, nurturing dreams and empowering progress.”