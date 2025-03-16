Community Pulse: United Way of Grundy County’s Community Angels

United Way of Grundy County is so grateful to once again partner with the Morris Herald-News/Shaw Media during the 2024 holiday season for the 2nd annual Morris Herald Angels campaign. This annual campaign is an opportunity for the newspaper’s subscribers to make a donation to our United Way in a very unique way. Donors have the option to make their donation in memory of someone, which is published in the newspaper. In its’ second year, a generous $775 was raised through the Morris Herald Angels campaign; an increase over the prior year. United Way of Grundy County truly appreciates the following “angels” who contributed to this year’s campaign: John and Beverly Cullick in remembrance of the Wilson and Cullick families, Kay Jensen in remembrance of David Anderson, Paul Nordstrom in remembrance of Ann Nordstrom, Kathy Vint in remembrance of Evan Vint, Loreen VLK in remembrance of Kenneth VLK and several anonymous donors.

Due to the generosity of these “angels,” an even greater impact will be made for those in need in our Grundy County communities. “We are grateful to the Morris-Herald News/Shaw Media for our continued partnership for the Morris Herald Angels campaign and are grateful to the angels who donated,” Nall said. “Donations help make a difference to those in need in our community; positively impacting more than one non-profit agency, more than one program, and more than one person in Grundy County.” Donations made to the United Way of Grundy County stay local and help support more than 50 vital human service programs that create positive, sustainable change for those in need.

These programs include assistance from birth to death, and include basic human needs, education, health, crisis intervention, domestic violence, mental health, homelessness, transportation and disaster relief, for youth, families, low-income individuals, persons with disabilities, seniors and veterans. In addition, our United Way also provides the County’s 2-1-1 resource phone number and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program. We could not do this without the support of the community. The Morris Herald Angels campaign provides a unique platform for people to support vital programs in Grundy County in remembrance of someone.

“We greatly appreciate the support of the subscribers that donated this year and are looking forward to the Morris Herald Angels campaign for the 2025 holiday season,” Nall added.

For more information about the United Way of Grundy County or for resources and assistance; call (815) 942-4430 or visit the website at www.UWGrundy.org.