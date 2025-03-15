Ottawa resident Anna Raikes named Morris Hospital’s Fire Starter of the Month

Anna Raikes, a respiratory care practitioner from Ottawa, has been named Morris Hospital’s Fire Starter of the Month for March.

According to a Tuesday news release, Raikes started her health care career 16 years ago because she knew it was a path down which she could help people.

“Anna is an incredibly compassionate employee who always goes out of her way to help anyone she can,” said Laura Decker, manager of critical care services at Morris Hospital. “She radiates positivity, bringing a great attitude to work every day. That kind of energy is contagious and uplifting to those around her.”

Raikes said her aunt, a certified nursing assistant and physical therapy aide at Morris Hospital, inspired her from a young age to pursue her own health care career.

“I always knew I wanted to help people. I just wasn’t sure which path I would take to get there,” Raikes said. “Throughout my time at Morris Hospital, I’ve had the opportunity to work in many different roles. From being a CNA on 2 South to a patient care tech in the emergency department, then a respiratory assistant – each experience helped shaped my journey and led me to where I am today.”

Raikes evaluates and treats patients with breathing difficulties, administering respiratory therapy, oxygen therapy, breathing treatments and mechanical ventilation. She also educates patients on managing their respiratory health.

“Anna is always willing to help any employee with any task, no matter how big or small,” said Abbey Owens, an emergency department nurse. “She leads by example, and anyone who works with her knows she provides the best care possible. Her professionalism never goes unnoticed. She truly exemplifies compassionate and exceptional care.”

Raikes said her favorite parts of the job are a combination of the incredible people she works with and the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in patients' lives.

“I’m so fortunate to work alongside amazing co-workers from different departments,” Raikes said. “I love being able to help people through some of the most challenging moments in their lives. I always try to bring positivity and a smile because you never know what someone is going through.”